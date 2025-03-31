Semaglutide: A Breakthrough in Reducing Cardiovascular Risks for Diabetics

Semaglutide, a widely used anti-diabetes medication, has been found to lower the risk of cardiovascular complications in diabetes patients by up to 14%, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by researchers including those from the University of North Carolina, focused on Type 2 diabetics. It revealed that the oral form of Semaglutide significantly reduces cardiovascular events, a critical finding for those with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease.

John Buse, the study's lead author and an endocrinologist at the University of North Carolina, emphasized the significance of this breakthrough, highlighting the added benefit of having an oral medication to deliver such effective therapy. This study involved 9,650 participants aged 50 and above, offering promising implications for diabetes management.

