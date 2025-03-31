Left Menu

Affordable Meals Initiative Launched at GBP Hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a service to provide meals at Rs 10 for relatives of patients at GBP Hospital. An initial target of 100 meals per day has been set by the Rogi Kalyan Samity and Rotary Club. A budget has been allocated for a future shelter house in Agartala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha initiated a service aimed at providing affordable meals to the relatives of patients attending GBP Hospital in the capital.

The program, headed by the Rogi Kalyan Samity in collaboration with the Rotary Club, plans to deliver 100 meals daily at Rs 10 each, with the possibility of expanding based on demand.

To further assist those visiting the capital, the government has funded a shelter house project in Agartala, slated to offer lodging and food at subsidized rates, enhancing support for families accompanying hospital patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

