Affordable Meals Initiative Launched at GBP Hospital

On Monday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha initiated a service aimed at providing affordable meals to the relatives of patients attending GBP Hospital in the capital.

The program, headed by the Rogi Kalyan Samity in collaboration with the Rotary Club, plans to deliver 100 meals daily at Rs 10 each, with the possibility of expanding based on demand.

To further assist those visiting the capital, the government has funded a shelter house project in Agartala, slated to offer lodging and food at subsidized rates, enhancing support for families accompanying hospital patients.

