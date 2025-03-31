Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Nationwide Concern

Health officials in Texas have reported a significant increase in measles cases, with the outbreak now accounting for 400 confirmed cases. This escalation marks a 20% rise since the last report, raising alarms among health experts who anticipate further spread.

With two deaths already reported in Texas, experts stress the importance of vaccination, particularly as only 80% of individuals in the initial outbreak area have received the measles vaccine, far below the 95% threshold needed for herd immunity.

Experts predict more cases will surface, particularly as the virus is already linked to outbreaks in New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tallied 483 measles cases nationwide as of March 27, indicating an urgent need for increased vaccination efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)