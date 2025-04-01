Left Menu

Pfizer's Breakthrough: EU Approval of Abrysvo Expands

The European Commission approved Pfizer's RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, for adults at increased risk, marking a significant expansion across all EU countries. This move strengthens Pfizer's position against GSK, its competitor. The approval follows successful trials and shows promise in reducing hospital admissions in older populations.

The European Commission has granted approval for Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Abrysvo, expanding its use for prevention in adults aged 18 to 59 who are at increased risk across the 27 EU member states.

The approval cements Pfizer's lead over rival GSK, which has yet to secure similar clearance for its own RSV vaccine in this demographic. The competing pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer from the U.S. and GSK from the UK, have both faced challenges in the U.S. market due to declining sales amid generic competition for their primary drugs.

However, Pfizer secured a notable victory in Europe when the British government opted for its vaccine over GSK's, ordering 5 million doses for the UK. Real-world data from England indicated a significant reduction in hospital admissions for older adults, potentially influencing other European nations' immunization strategies.

