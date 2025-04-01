Odisha to Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme within two weeks. The scheme aims to provide cashless treatment to 3.52 crore people at 29,000 hospitals nationwide, extending benefits beyond the state to include specialized care. It targets economically weaker sections and rural communities.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Tuesday that the state will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana within the next two weeks. This decision was revealed during a commemorative event in Cuttack district.
The state's initiation of the scheme faced delays from the earlier planned launch date of April 1. Although paired with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, the reasons for postponement were not disclosed by Majhi.
The health scheme is projected to benefit approximately 3.52 crore people across Odisha. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive cashless treatment at 29,000 hospitals nationwide, surpassing the previous BSKY's network, which covered 900 hospitals. Majhi emphasized the plan’s significance for economically weaker and rural populations.
