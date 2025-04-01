The Sleep-Alzheimer's Link: Exploring How Rest Affects Brain Health

A new study highlights a possible link between sleep deficiencies and brain changes associated with Alzheimer's disease. Researchers found that spending less time in REM and deep sleep stages could correlate with a reduction in brain volumes seen in Alzheimer's patients.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the study revealed that participants who spent less time in these crucial sleep stages had smaller volumes of brain regions typically affected in Alzheimer's. These findings could characterize the relationship between sleep deficiencies and the development of Alzheimer's.

Gawon Cho, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral associate at Yale School of Medicine, emphasized the significance of the results, noting the potential of sleep architecture as a modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's. The study suggests exploring interventions targeting sleep patterns to mitigate Alzheimer's risk.

