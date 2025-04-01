Left Menu

The Sleep-Alzheimer's Link: Exploring How Rest Affects Brain Health

A study suggests less time in REM and slow wave sleep may correlate with brain changes linked to Alzheimer's. Researchers found smaller brain regions in those with less sleep in these phases. This points to sleep architecture as a potentially modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:40 IST
The Sleep-Alzheimer's Link: Exploring How Rest Affects Brain Health
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A new study highlights a possible link between sleep deficiencies and brain changes associated with Alzheimer's disease. Researchers found that spending less time in REM and deep sleep stages could correlate with a reduction in brain volumes seen in Alzheimer's patients.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the study revealed that participants who spent less time in these crucial sleep stages had smaller volumes of brain regions typically affected in Alzheimer's. These findings could characterize the relationship between sleep deficiencies and the development of Alzheimer's.

Gawon Cho, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral associate at Yale School of Medicine, emphasized the significance of the results, noting the potential of sleep architecture as a modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer's. The study suggests exploring interventions targeting sleep patterns to mitigate Alzheimer's risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025