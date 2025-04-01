Left Menu

State Vs. Centre: ASHA Workers' Persistent Stand

ASHA workers in the state have been protesting outside the Secretariat for 51 days demanding increased incentives and retirement benefits. The protest escalated with workers shaving their heads. Health Minister Veena George is seeking resolution through discussions with Union Health Minister J P Nadda, while political motivations are attributed to the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:16 IST
ASHA workers have significantly intensified their protest outside the Secretariat, maintaining their stand for over 51 days. Their demands center around increased incentives and retirement benefits, culminating in several workers cutting their hair as an act of defiance against the state government's perceived indifference.

In a bid for resolution, state Health Minister Veena George headed to Delhi to hold discussions with Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Scheduled for April 1, the meeting aims to address the inclusion of ASHA workers in labor laws amongst other pressing topics.

The protest drew further attention when Congress workers showed solidarity by shaving their heads. However, state Excise Minister M B Rajesh suggests the protests are politically motivated, questioning the intentions of the protest leaders and emphasizing the lack of demands urged against the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

