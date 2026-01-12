Prescription for Indian Pharma's Future: R&D Incentives and Fiscal Reform

Industry leaders have called on the government to prioritize globally competitive research and development (R&D) incentives and comprehensive fiscal support for the domestic pharmaceutical industry. The goal is to evolve into a USD 130-billion innovation-driven sector by 2030, as highlighted by leading industry bodies.

The upcoming budget should rationalize the GST structure, restore weighted R&D deductions, and simplify compliance frameworks to promote an innovation-led pharmaceutical future, according to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). Sudarshan Jain of IPA emphasizes aligning R&D incentives with India's innovation aspirations.

Amidst global challenges like tariffs and geopolitical tensions, the industry seeks strategic policy support to maintain its competitive edge. Experts recommend forming a unified regulatory authority for pharmaceuticals and medical devices to streamline business operations, fostering growth and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)