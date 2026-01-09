Left Menu

Union Health Minister Unveils Advanced Medical Facilities at AIIMS-Kalyani

Union Health Minister JP Nadda inaugurated Rs 40 crore worth of medical facilities at AIIMS-Kalyani in West Bengal. The event featured new departments including Radiation Oncology and Trauma and Emergency Medicine. Nadda also reviewed service delivery and clinical practices at the institute during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:05 IST
Union Health Minister Unveils Advanced Medical Facilities at AIIMS-Kalyani
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday officially opened medical facilities valued at Rs 40 crore at AIIMS-Kalyani, located in West Bengal's Nadia district. The newly inaugurated facilities include the departments of Radiation Oncology, Trauma and Emergency Medicine, along with a Pneumatic Tube System.

Present at the event were Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, according to an official statement. During his visit, Nadda engaged in a review meeting with senior officials and faculty members, and inspected both outpatient and inpatient departments.

Minister Nadda took the opportunity to interact with patients, students, doctors, nursing staff, and healthcare workers to assess service delivery and evaluate academic and clinical practices at AIIMS-Kalyani.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Leader Accuses Central Government of Undermining Rural Employment

Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Leader Accuses Central Government of Unde...

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa

Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa

 Global
3
Empowering Mothers: India's Successful Nationwide Maternity Scheme Initiative

Empowering Mothers: India's Successful Nationwide Maternity Scheme Initiativ...

 India
4
Assembly Uproar: Video, FIR, and Political Turmoil in Delhi

Assembly Uproar: Video, FIR, and Political Turmoil in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026