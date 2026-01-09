Union Health Minister Unveils Advanced Medical Facilities at AIIMS-Kalyani

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday officially opened medical facilities valued at Rs 40 crore at AIIMS-Kalyani, located in West Bengal's Nadia district. The newly inaugurated facilities include the departments of Radiation Oncology, Trauma and Emergency Medicine, along with a Pneumatic Tube System.

Present at the event were Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, according to an official statement. During his visit, Nadda engaged in a review meeting with senior officials and faculty members, and inspected both outpatient and inpatient departments.

Minister Nadda took the opportunity to interact with patients, students, doctors, nursing staff, and healthcare workers to assess service delivery and evaluate academic and clinical practices at AIIMS-Kalyani.