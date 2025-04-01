Federal Funding Cuts Threaten Essential Services by Planned Parenthood

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration announced it would cut federal family planning funding to Planned Parenthood, effective Tuesday. This decision impacts birth control, cancer screenings, and numerous services for low-income populations.

The cuts target funding provided through Title X, a program active since 1970, which supports healthcare for the economically disadvantaged. Nine Planned Parenthood affiliates were informed of the cessation of funds, while The Wall Street Journal revealed plans to freeze $27.5 million in grants. The administration has not specified the total amount affected.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) cites potential grant term violations and reviews on compliance with federal civil rights and executive orders. Planned Parenthood's Alexis McGill Johnson warns of increased health risks, while President Trump continues his agenda of reducing government spending, with billionaire Elon Musk aiding in this initiative.

