Left Menu

Federal Funding Cuts Threaten Essential Services by Planned Parenthood

The Trump administration announced cuts to federal family planning funding under Title X, affecting Planned Parenthood's services such as birth control and cancer screenings. Concerns have been raised over the potential increase in undetected cancers and restricted access to healthcare for low-income individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:26 IST
Federal Funding Cuts Threaten Essential Services by Planned Parenthood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration announced it would cut federal family planning funding to Planned Parenthood, effective Tuesday. This decision impacts birth control, cancer screenings, and numerous services for low-income populations.

The cuts target funding provided through Title X, a program active since 1970, which supports healthcare for the economically disadvantaged. Nine Planned Parenthood affiliates were informed of the cessation of funds, while The Wall Street Journal revealed plans to freeze $27.5 million in grants. The administration has not specified the total amount affected.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) cites potential grant term violations and reviews on compliance with federal civil rights and executive orders. Planned Parenthood's Alexis McGill Johnson warns of increased health risks, while President Trump continues his agenda of reducing government spending, with billionaire Elon Musk aiding in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025