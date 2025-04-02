Left Menu

Mass Layoffs Shake US Health and Human Services: A New Era Begins

The US Health and Human Services Department faces substantial restructuring, leading to mass layoffs affecting up to 10,000 employees, including key experts crucial for medical and research decisions. The overhaul, coinciding with new leadership, sparks controversy and concerns about its impact on health services, prompting a scheduled Senate committee hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:11 IST
Mass Layoffs Shake US Health and Human Services: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping overhaul of the US Health and Human Services Department, up to 10,000 employees face immediate layoffs, a significant reduction amid a restructuring spearheaded by the new health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This move comes as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya begins his tenure as the new director of the National Institutes of Health.

The downsizing impacts several critical positions, including senior researchers, scientists, and doctors, whose expertise has long guided American medical research and regulatory decisions. This radical change follows Kennedy's ambitious plan to reorganize the department, overseeing crucial health services and programs.

The repercussions are already visible, with Senate health committee chair scheduling a hearing for Kennedy to discuss these drastic changes. The cuts, while estimated to save USD 1.8 billion annually, have raised alarms about public health safety, especially regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025