Mass Layoffs Shake US Health and Human Services: A New Era Begins

In a sweeping overhaul of the US Health and Human Services Department, up to 10,000 employees face immediate layoffs, a significant reduction amid a restructuring spearheaded by the new health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This move comes as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya begins his tenure as the new director of the National Institutes of Health.

The downsizing impacts several critical positions, including senior researchers, scientists, and doctors, whose expertise has long guided American medical research and regulatory decisions. This radical change follows Kennedy's ambitious plan to reorganize the department, overseeing crucial health services and programs.

The repercussions are already visible, with Senate health committee chair scheduling a hearing for Kennedy to discuss these drastic changes. The cuts, while estimated to save USD 1.8 billion annually, have raised alarms about public health safety, especially regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)