Left Menu

Sweeping Layoffs Shake FDA Bird Flu Response Efforts

The Trump administration's mass layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services have significantly impacted the FDA's bird flu response. The firings involved leadership and administrative teams, threatening crucial operations in tracking and managing the bird flu virus, which has affected poultry and pet food safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:45 IST
Sweeping Layoffs Shake FDA Bird Flu Response Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's decision to conduct mass layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services has severely affected the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's efforts to combat bird flu, according to sources like the American Veterinary Medical Association.

On Tuesday, staff were informed of their termination as they were denied access to their offices. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to cut 10,000 positions across various health department agencies, including key leadership in the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine.

These cuts threaten to disrupt crucial operations in managing bird flu, which has impacted poultry, pet food safety and raw milk cheese testing. The ongoing outbreak has led to significant economic consequences, including soaring egg prices due to the virus affecting dairy cattle herds nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025