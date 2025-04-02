Sweeping Layoffs Shake FDA Bird Flu Response Efforts

The Trump administration's decision to conduct mass layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services has severely affected the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's efforts to combat bird flu, according to sources like the American Veterinary Medical Association.

On Tuesday, staff were informed of their termination as they were denied access to their offices. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to cut 10,000 positions across various health department agencies, including key leadership in the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine.

These cuts threaten to disrupt crucial operations in managing bird flu, which has impacted poultry, pet food safety and raw milk cheese testing. The ongoing outbreak has led to significant economic consequences, including soaring egg prices due to the virus affecting dairy cattle herds nationwide.

