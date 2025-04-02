A Young Heart's New Beat: Life-Saving Surgery at Kauvery Hospital

Chennai, April 25: Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, marked a significant success with a life-saving surgery on a 12-year-old girl suffering from a rare and severe heart condition. The child, diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy and a Sub-Aortic Membrane, faced critical symptoms, heightening the need for urgent intervention.

Under the skilled leadership of Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, Clinical lead Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, a team of five surgeons embarked on the challenging procedure. Utilizing advanced technology, including a Heart-Lung Machine, they performed an Extended Septal Myectomy, ameliorating the thickened heart muscle and resecting problematic tissue growth.

The girl's rapid post-operative recovery has reignited her dream of becoming a doctor. Dr. Mohanraj and Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj of Kauvery Group Hospitals celebrated not only the surgical success but their holistic care approach, emphasizing empathy and quality of life restoration so central to Kauvery's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)