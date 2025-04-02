Left Menu

A Young Heart's New Beat: Life-Saving Surgery at Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai successfully treated a 12-year-old girl with a rare heart condition, Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy. Led by Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, the hospital's surgical team performed an intricate surgery, resulting in the girl's remarkable recovery. The case highlights Kauvery Hospital's expertise and commitment to compassionate patient care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:53 IST
A Young Heart's New Beat: Life-Saving Surgery at Kauvery Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, April 25: Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, marked a significant success with a life-saving surgery on a 12-year-old girl suffering from a rare and severe heart condition. The child, diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy and a Sub-Aortic Membrane, faced critical symptoms, heightening the need for urgent intervention.

Under the skilled leadership of Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, Clinical lead Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, a team of five surgeons embarked on the challenging procedure. Utilizing advanced technology, including a Heart-Lung Machine, they performed an Extended Septal Myectomy, ameliorating the thickened heart muscle and resecting problematic tissue growth.

The girl's rapid post-operative recovery has reignited her dream of becoming a doctor. Dr. Mohanraj and Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj of Kauvery Group Hospitals celebrated not only the surgical success but their holistic care approach, emphasizing empathy and quality of life restoration so central to Kauvery's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025