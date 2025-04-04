Left Menu

Crackdown on Pregabalin: Ensuring Safe Pharmaceutical Practices

The Punjab government seized pregabalin drugs worth Rs 5.97 crore to curb misuse. This drug, used for epilepsy, is widely abused. Licenses were suspended or canceled for multiple firms. Regulatory control is enhanced, and the Drugs Consultative Committee advised including pregabalin in Schedule H1 for better regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:18 IST
The Punjab government's Food and Drugs Administration made a significant seizure of drug formulations containing pregabalin, valued at Rs 5.97 crore, from 72 locations last year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda reported to the Lok Sabha.

Pregabalin, a neurological drug originally for epilepsy treatment, has become a concern due to its growing recreational abuse. As a response, the licenses of 12 firms were canceled, 46 were suspended, and 11 legal complaints were filed, highlighting the state's commitment to tackling this issue.

The government reinforced regulatory controls over drug sales, mandating information submission for the sale of pregabalin beyond fixed limits. This action is backed by the Drugs Consultative Committee's recommendation to list pregabalin under Schedule H1, requiring prescriptions for purchase to prevent misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

