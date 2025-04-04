Hospital Denies Misleading Allegations Over High-Risk Pregnancy
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has refuted allegations of refusing admission to a high-risk pregnant woman, citing internal inquiries revealing misleading claims made by the deceased woman’s family. Hospital suggests financial hurdles and alternative government hospital options, while highlighting the complexity and risk associated with the case.
- Country:
- India
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune has responded to allegations that it denied admission to a high-risk pregnant woman due to the non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh advance. The hospital's internal investigation labeled these allegations as misleading and driven by frustration.
The woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, was experiencing a twin pregnancy with severe health risks, including two underweight fetuses and a history of medical ailments, necessitating Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) treatment. Hospital authorities advised the family on the financial implications and suggested government hospital alternatives in case of fund shortages.
Contrary to the claims, the hospital emphasized that they advised Bhise, who had been a patient since 2020 and previously benefitted from charity, on necessary antenatal care, which wasn't pursued. The situation escalated following her death at another facility, where her medical history was allegedly undisclosed.
