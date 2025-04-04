Left Menu

Hospital Denies Misleading Allegations Over High-Risk Pregnancy

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has refuted allegations of refusing admission to a high-risk pregnant woman, citing internal inquiries revealing misleading claims made by the deceased woman’s family. Hospital suggests financial hurdles and alternative government hospital options, while highlighting the complexity and risk associated with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:36 IST
Hospital Denies Misleading Allegations Over High-Risk Pregnancy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune has responded to allegations that it denied admission to a high-risk pregnant woman due to the non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh advance. The hospital's internal investigation labeled these allegations as misleading and driven by frustration.

The woman, identified as Tanisha Bhise, was experiencing a twin pregnancy with severe health risks, including two underweight fetuses and a history of medical ailments, necessitating Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) treatment. Hospital authorities advised the family on the financial implications and suggested government hospital alternatives in case of fund shortages.

Contrary to the claims, the hospital emphasized that they advised Bhise, who had been a patient since 2020 and previously benefitted from charity, on necessary antenatal care, which wasn't pursued. The situation escalated following her death at another facility, where her medical history was allegedly undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025