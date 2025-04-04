Left Menu

Preventable Tragedies: Inside Karnataka's Maternal Mortality Crisis

An interim audit report reveals that nearly 70% of maternal deaths in Karnataka between April and December 2024 could have been prevented. The deaths were linked to high cesarean rates, inadequate health facility readiness, and substandard medical supplies. Recommendations include improving healthcare services and post-mortem examinations for unexplained deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:44 IST
Preventable Tragedies: Inside Karnataka's Maternal Mortality Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A staggering 70% of maternal deaths in Karnataka from April to December 2024 might have been preventable, according to an interim audit report by the Health and Family Welfare Department. The report highlights the need for optimized cesarean rates and improved health facility preparedness as crucial measures to combat this alarming issue.

The review, initiated following a spike in maternal fatalities in Ballari in November 2024, involved a technical expert team analyzing all cases since April. Among the 464 maternal deaths logged, 18 were attributed to a faulty batch of Ringer Lactate solution, traced to Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals.

The audit uncovered that 65% of deaths occurred in government hospitals, 50% involved women aged 19-25, and 68.5% had existing risk factors. The report includes 27 comprehensive recommendations, focusing on enhancing maternity care quality and ensuring post-mortems in ambiguous death cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025