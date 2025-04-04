Preventable Tragedies: Inside Karnataka's Maternal Mortality Crisis

A staggering 70% of maternal deaths in Karnataka from April to December 2024 might have been preventable, according to an interim audit report by the Health and Family Welfare Department. The report highlights the need for optimized cesarean rates and improved health facility preparedness as crucial measures to combat this alarming issue.

The review, initiated following a spike in maternal fatalities in Ballari in November 2024, involved a technical expert team analyzing all cases since April. Among the 464 maternal deaths logged, 18 were attributed to a faulty batch of Ringer Lactate solution, traced to Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals.

The audit uncovered that 65% of deaths occurred in government hospitals, 50% involved women aged 19-25, and 68.5% had existing risk factors. The report includes 27 comprehensive recommendations, focusing on enhancing maternity care quality and ensuring post-mortems in ambiguous death cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)