Heartfelt Reunion: A Brother's Life-Saving Gift
A Venezuelan man, Jose Gregorio Gonzalez, was released from ICE detention after one month to reunite with his brother in the U.S. for a life-saving kidney donation. His detention had raised concerns among lawmakers and non-profits supporting immigrant justice. Gonzalez is currently under supervision for one year.
In an emotional reunion, Jose Gregorio Gonzalez, a Venezuelan national, was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday after a month-long detention. His release comes as a much-needed relief for his ailing brother, Jose Pacheco, who requires a kidney transplant to survive.
Gonzalez had been detained on March 3 in Chicago, where he was staying to care for Pacheco. "It was a very beautiful moment because we were raised very, very close," Pacheco expressed while recalling their reunion. Gonzalez expressed gratitude to lawmakers, lawyers, and the non-profit Resurrection Project for facilitating his release.
Peter Meinecke, Pacheco's lawyer, clarified that Gonzalez will remain under a one-year supervision order, after which ICE could reassess his case. Congressman Chuy Garcia noted the case underscores the urgency of immigrant justice, heralding Gonzalez's freedom as a victory for the community. The anticipated kidney donation represents a triumph against the odds.
