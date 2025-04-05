Heartfelt Reunion: A Brother's Life-Saving Gift

In an emotional reunion, Jose Gregorio Gonzalez, a Venezuelan national, was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday after a month-long detention. His release comes as a much-needed relief for his ailing brother, Jose Pacheco, who requires a kidney transplant to survive.

Gonzalez had been detained on March 3 in Chicago, where he was staying to care for Pacheco. "It was a very beautiful moment because we were raised very, very close," Pacheco expressed while recalling their reunion. Gonzalez expressed gratitude to lawmakers, lawyers, and the non-profit Resurrection Project for facilitating his release.

Peter Meinecke, Pacheco's lawyer, clarified that Gonzalez will remain under a one-year supervision order, after which ICE could reassess his case. Congressman Chuy Garcia noted the case underscores the urgency of immigrant justice, heralding Gonzalez's freedom as a victory for the community. The anticipated kidney donation represents a triumph against the odds.

