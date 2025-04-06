Fake Cardiologist Scandal Rocks Madhya Pradesh Hospital

In a shocking development, seven people have reportedly died after being treated by a fraudulent cardiologist at a Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, leading the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to initiate a probe. The so-called doctor, operating under the name 'Dr N John Camm,' allegedly deceived patients by impersonating a prominent UK cardiologist.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo announced that an NHRC team will be stationed in Damoh from April 7 to 9 to investigate the allegations. Local resident Deepak Tiwari lodged a complaint that unveiled the real identity of the impersonator as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who has been at the center of multiple controversies and does not remain in one place for long.

The Mission Hospital, reportedly covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, faces accusations of misappropriating government funds due to this fraudulent activity. Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar confirmed the receipt of a complaint and vowed further action based on the investigation findings. The NHRC's inquiry aims to shed light on the irregularities and bring justice to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)