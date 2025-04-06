Left Menu

Pope Francis Returns to Public After Health Crisis

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in St. Peter's Square after being hospitalized for double pneumonia. Despite his frail condition, he greeted crowds and delivered a brief message. Doctors have advised him two months of rest, leading to the suspension of his upcoming commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:44 IST
Pope Francis, 88, made a public return to St. Peter's Square for the first time since being discharged from the hospital after a serious health scare involving double pneumonia. Appearing in a wheelchair, the pontiff greeted his supporters with a broad smile and shared a brief yet heartfelt message.

The surprise appearance took place at the conclusion of a Mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee year. Addressing the crowd in a fragile yet somewhat stronger voice than his last appearance, Pope Francis thanked everyone and wished them a 'Happy Sunday' as he received oxygen support.

Following a significant health recovery period, doctors have advised a two-month rest to enable the pope's recovery. Consequently, his schedule has been cleared, raising questions about his ability to participate in Easter celebrations. Meanwhile, a planned meeting with Britain's King Charles has been canceled.

