Pope Francis Returns to Public After Health Crisis

Pope Francis, 88, made a public return to St. Peter's Square for the first time since being discharged from the hospital after a serious health scare involving double pneumonia. Appearing in a wheelchair, the pontiff greeted his supporters with a broad smile and shared a brief yet heartfelt message.

The surprise appearance took place at the conclusion of a Mass for the Catholic Church's Jubilee year. Addressing the crowd in a fragile yet somewhat stronger voice than his last appearance, Pope Francis thanked everyone and wished them a 'Happy Sunday' as he received oxygen support.

Following a significant health recovery period, doctors have advised a two-month rest to enable the pope's recovery. Consequently, his schedule has been cleared, raising questions about his ability to participate in Easter celebrations. Meanwhile, a planned meeting with Britain's King Charles has been canceled.

