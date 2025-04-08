Left Menu

Kerala's ASHA Workers Intensify Protest for Better Pay

Kerala's ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat for 58 days, demanding better pay and benefits. Despite extensive negotiations, the state government claims it has made all possible concessions, but no consensus has been reached. The protestors have now escalated their efforts with an indefinite hunger strike.

Kerala's ASHA workers continue their persistent protest for a pay hike, now entering its 58th day in front of the Secretariat. Despite the government's claims of making significant concessions, no agreement has been reached.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty reiterated the state's position, pointing out the extensive efforts made, including five rounds of talks led by Health Minister Veena George.

With the situation gridlocked, the protest has intensified further to include an indefinite hunger strike, as workers demand an honorarium hike and retirement benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

