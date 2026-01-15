Federal Reinstatement: Health Workers Return Amid Controversy

Federal officials are reversing a sweeping 2019 decision to lay off hundreds of US health workers from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). This decision comes after intense legal battles and political pressure.

Initially, the Trump administration's move, led by then-adviser Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, faced heavy criticism from various stakeholders, including firefighters and coal miners, for its impact on essential services. NIOSH, responsible for research on preventing work-related injuries and illnesses, saw nearly 900 of its 1,000 employees laid off in a controversial reshaping of the federal workforce.

American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) officials, representing workers from NIOSH and parts of the CDC, celebrated the reversal, despite the lack of clarity on how many former employees will return. A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed the action but did not provide further details.