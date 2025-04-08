Left Menu

Dollar Drops Amidst Global Trade Tensions: Markets Brace for U.S.-China Tariff War

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies amid trade disputes sparked by President Trump's tariffs. The offshore yuan hit a record low, while safe-havens like the yen and franc gained. Investors are concerned about a U.S.-China tariff war and the potential for a global recession.

The U.S. dollar has experienced a notable weakening against major currencies, such as the yen and euro, in the wake of ongoing trade disputes sparked by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs. These actions have introduced market volatility, with China's offshore yuan reaching a record low due to the tensions.

The market is preparing for a prolonged trade battle between the U.S. and China. In response to Trump's tariff threats, Beijing has refused to capitulate, labeling the move as 'blackmail' and pledging to combat until the end. As the yuan fell to a record low since 2010, Trump's administration hinted at possible negotiations.

Market reactions have included a slight rally in Japanese equities following positive signals from the Trump administration about tariff negotiations. Meanwhile, the dollar index saw a minimal drop, reflecting ongoing recession worries despite some optimistic signs from both sides on Wall Street where indices have rebounded.

