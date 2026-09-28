Shein returns to profit in second quarter
Shein returned to profit in the second quarter and made $11.08 billion in sales, the fast-fashion platform reported on Monday in its first results as a public company. Shein shares have sunk 28% since listing on September 1, as investors expect customs fees on ecommerce parcels in the European Union to dent its business in a market accounting for around a third of revenue.
The Singapore-headquartered online retailer posted a net income of $2.40 billion for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $99 million for the quarter ended March 31.