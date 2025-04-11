Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Autism Cause Discovery by September

The U.S. government, led by Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aims to identify autism's cause by September. A global team of scientists is conducting extensive research under a presidential directive. Autism diagnoses have surged, prompting investigation into potential genetic or environmental factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:02 IST
U.S. Pledges Autism Cause Discovery by September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has announced an ambitious plan to identify the cause of autism by September, according to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a statement made during President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting, Kennedy revealed that an international team of hundreds of scientists is involved in a comprehensive testing and research initiative. This effort is part of the 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission, established by Trump in February to examine various health issues, including the escalating rates of autism.

Since 2000, autism diagnoses have significantly increased, leading to public concern and debate over potential causes, which could be genetic, environmental, or a result of broader diagnostic criteria. Kennedy has controversially linked vaccines to autism, despite scientific evidence against this theory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025