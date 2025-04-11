U.S. Pledges Autism Cause Discovery by September

The U.S. government has announced an ambitious plan to identify the cause of autism by September, according to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a statement made during President Donald Trump's cabinet meeting, Kennedy revealed that an international team of hundreds of scientists is involved in a comprehensive testing and research initiative. This effort is part of the 'Make America Healthy Again' Commission, established by Trump in February to examine various health issues, including the escalating rates of autism.

Since 2000, autism diagnoses have significantly increased, leading to public concern and debate over potential causes, which could be genetic, environmental, or a result of broader diagnostic criteria. Kennedy has controversially linked vaccines to autism, despite scientific evidence against this theory.

