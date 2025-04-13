Tragedy Strikes: Boy Succumbs to Rabies, Sparks Health Outcry

A three-year-old boy named Anshu has tragically died after contracting rabies, 45 days subsequent to being bitten by a rabid dog, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded in Nagla Nathlu village, under the Charra police jurisdiction. Lamentably, the young victim was not alone in encountering the vicious animal; 10 other children had also been bitten but had not received any medical treatment post-attack, authorities found out.

Dr. Neeraj Tyagi, the Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh district, addressed the media, stating that a health drive has been initiated to administer anti-rabies vaccines and preventive measures, although confirming rabies as the definitive cause of death remains challenging due to the lack of definitive tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)