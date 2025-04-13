Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Boy Succumbs to Rabies, Sparks Health Outcry

A young boy named Anshu died from rabies, 45 days after being bitten by a rabid dog. The incident revealed that 10 other children were attacked by the same dog. Health officials have launched a campaign to administer anti-rabies vaccines in the affected village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Boy Succumbs to Rabies, Sparks Health Outcry
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy named Anshu has tragically died after contracting rabies, 45 days subsequent to being bitten by a rabid dog, local officials confirmed on Sunday.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded in Nagla Nathlu village, under the Charra police jurisdiction. Lamentably, the young victim was not alone in encountering the vicious animal; 10 other children had also been bitten but had not received any medical treatment post-attack, authorities found out.

Dr. Neeraj Tyagi, the Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh district, addressed the media, stating that a health drive has been initiated to administer anti-rabies vaccines and preventive measures, although confirming rabies as the definitive cause of death remains challenging due to the lack of definitive tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025