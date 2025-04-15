Left Menu

Health Industry Shaken: Counterfeits, Lawsuits, and Drug Failures

The health sector faces numerous challenges, including counterfeit Ozempic, a Sandoz antitrust lawsuit against Amgen, Trump's impending pharmaceutical tariffs, biotech industry struggles due to policy uncertainty, and drug failures from Bristol Myers. Additionally, Bolsonaro recovers post-surgery, and Pfizer ends a weight-loss drug trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 02:27 IST
Health Industry Shaken: Counterfeits, Lawsuits, and Drug Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In alarming news for the pharmaceutical sector, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk revealed that hundreds of counterfeit injections of their diabetes drug Ozempic are circulating in the U.S., prompting an ongoing investigation by health regulators. The issue highlights significant vulnerabilities in the drug supply chain.

Meanwhile, Sandoz, a leading Swiss generic drug company, has launched an antitrust lawsuit against Amgen in the U.S. The legal battle centers on allegations that Amgen unlawfully manipulated patent rights to maintain the market dominance of its arthritis drug, Enbrel, thereby preventing the entry of more affordable biosimilars.

Further adding to the sector's turmoil, President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals. This announcement, paired with recent federal health agency funding cuts, has deepened concerns within the biotech industry. With many firms struggling financially, this has led to a sharp market downturn, as reflected in the declining S&P Biotech ETF index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025