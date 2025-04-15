Left Menu

Allergy Twins: Do Genetics Dictate Allergic Reactions?

Twins often share similar allergies due to shared genetics and environments, though not always identically. Allergies arise from a mix of genetic and environmental factors. Research shows identical twins are more likely to share allergies than fraternal twins, but individual experiences can vary significantly based on lifestyle and surroundings.

Allergies manifest when the immune system misidentifies a harmless substance, setting off reactions like sneezing or, in severe cases, anaphylaxis. While environmental factors like pollution and exposure to various bacteria play a role, genetic predispositions cannot be overlooked.

Research indicates twins separated by different lifestyles and settings can develop dissimilar allergies. Ongoing scientific studies aim to further unravel these complex patterns in hopes of better prevention and management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

