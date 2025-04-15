Allergy Twins: Do Genetics Dictate Allergic Reactions?

Twins often share similar allergies, influenced by both genetics and their environments. However, they don't always exhibit identical reactions. Allergies result from the interplay of genetic and environmental factors, with identical twins more likely to share them than fraternal twins.

Allergies manifest when the immune system misidentifies a harmless substance, setting off reactions like sneezing or, in severe cases, anaphylaxis. While environmental factors like pollution and exposure to various bacteria play a role, genetic predispositions cannot be overlooked.

Research indicates twins separated by different lifestyles and settings can develop dissimilar allergies. Ongoing scientific studies aim to further unravel these complex patterns in hopes of better prevention and management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)