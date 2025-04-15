Urgent Call to Action: Boosting Breast Cancer Screening in India

India faces alarmingly low breast cancer screening rates, with only 1.3% of women aged 45 and above undergoing tests. Experts emphasize the urgent need for policy reforms, awareness campaigns, and infrastructural development to boost these numbers.

In contrast to the US and parts of Europe, where screening exceeds 80%, India trails even some African nations. Social stigma, lack of awareness, and poor accessibility contribute significantly to this issue, experts noted.

Health leaders advocate for mobile screening units, government-led free programs, and educational initiatives, highlighting the need for immediate action at the grassroots level to prevent late-stage diagnoses and improve survival rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)