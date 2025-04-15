Left Menu

Indonesia's Islamic Bond Auction Exceeds Expectations

Indonesia successfully raised 12 trillion rupiah from an Islamic bond auction, surpassing the target of 10 trillion rupiah. The auction attracted total bidding of 36.13 trillion rupiah. This marks a significant increase from the previous auction, highlighting growing investor confidence in the country's financial instruments.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:31 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's finance ministry announced a successful Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, generating 12 trillion rupiah ($713.86 million). This amount exceeded the target of 10 trillion rupiah, showcasing strong market demand.

The auction attracted 36.13 trillion rupiah in total bids, a marked increase from the 21.68 trillion rupiah recorded in the previous auction.

This significant rise in bids signals growing investor confidence in Indonesia's financial market, as the nation continues to appeal to both domestic and international investors seeking Sharia-compliant instruments.

