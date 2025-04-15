Indonesia's Islamic Bond Auction Exceeds Expectations

Indonesia's finance ministry announced a successful Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, generating 12 trillion rupiah ($713.86 million). This amount exceeded the target of 10 trillion rupiah, showcasing strong market demand.

The auction attracted 36.13 trillion rupiah in total bids, a marked increase from the 21.68 trillion rupiah recorded in the previous auction.

This significant rise in bids signals growing investor confidence in Indonesia's financial market, as the nation continues to appeal to both domestic and international investors seeking Sharia-compliant instruments.

