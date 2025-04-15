A Milestone in Medical Science: India's Neurosurgical Triumph
A landmark neurosurgical procedure at Paras Health Hospital, Udaipur, led by Dr. Ajit Singh, achieved a world record by removing a 17-centimeter spinal tumor. This success underscores India's capabilities in advanced medical technology and the dedication of medical professionals.
In Udaipur, a pioneering neurosurgical procedure at Paras Health Hospital resulted in a remarkable success, saving the life of a 21-year-old woman. Led by Dr. Ajit Singh, the surgery involved removing a 17-centimeter-long intramedullary ependymoma tumor from the upper spinal cord.
This extraordinary feat earned Dr. Singh recognition in the International Book of Records, establishing a new benchmark for spinal surgeries worldwide. The procedure involved advanced neuro monitoring and navigation technologies, ensuring safety and precision.
Post-operatively, the patient received extensive care under Dr. Singh's supervision, leading to a complete recovery, further exemplifying his commitment to compassion and patient well-being alongside surgical excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
