A Milestone in Medical Science: India's Neurosurgical Triumph

In Udaipur, a pioneering neurosurgical procedure at Paras Health Hospital resulted in a remarkable success, saving the life of a 21-year-old woman. Led by Dr. Ajit Singh, the surgery involved removing a 17-centimeter-long intramedullary ependymoma tumor from the upper spinal cord.

This extraordinary feat earned Dr. Singh recognition in the International Book of Records, establishing a new benchmark for spinal surgeries worldwide. The procedure involved advanced neuro monitoring and navigation technologies, ensuring safety and precision.

Post-operatively, the patient received extensive care under Dr. Singh's supervision, leading to a complete recovery, further exemplifying his commitment to compassion and patient well-being alongside surgical excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)