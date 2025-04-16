Left Menu

Global Unity Forged: Historic Pandemic Treaty Agreed Upon

Five years post COVID-19, WHO member countries agreed on a draft pandemic treaty to guide future global health crises response. Despite some nations' hesitance, the treaty emphasizes equitable access to pandemic resources. Implementation and compliance remain pivotal concerns for member nations going forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:52 IST
Global Unity Forged: Historic Pandemic Treaty Agreed Upon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark move, the World Health Organization's member countries have reached a consensus on a draft pandemic treaty. This proposed agreement, designed to better handle potential global health crises, comes five years after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant flaws in the world's response methods.

Negotiations, which began in earnest in 2021, concluded this week with an agreement that is slated for adoption at next month's annual WHO meeting in Geneva. While WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded this as a momentous occasion, U.S. participation remained absent following President Trump's withdrawal from the organization earlier in the year.

Although the treaty is viewed as a constructive compromise by groups such as the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, questions linger over its enforcement. Provisions to ensure equitable access to vaccines and medicines for poorer nations are included, but their success hinges on voluntary implementation by member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025