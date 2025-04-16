Global Unity Forged: Historic Pandemic Treaty Agreed Upon

In a landmark move, the World Health Organization's member countries have reached a consensus on a draft pandemic treaty. This proposed agreement, designed to better handle potential global health crises, comes five years after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant flaws in the world's response methods.

Negotiations, which began in earnest in 2021, concluded this week with an agreement that is slated for adoption at next month's annual WHO meeting in Geneva. While WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded this as a momentous occasion, U.S. participation remained absent following President Trump's withdrawal from the organization earlier in the year.

Although the treaty is viewed as a constructive compromise by groups such as the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative, questions linger over its enforcement. Provisions to ensure equitable access to vaccines and medicines for poorer nations are included, but their success hinges on voluntary implementation by member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)