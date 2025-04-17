Almonds: The Nutritional Powerhouse for Better Metabolic Health

Consuming almonds daily has been shown to aid in controlling blood sugar levels, particularly in populations such as Asian Indians, according to recent research.

An international consortium of researchers and physicians concluded that almonds can positively impact metabolic health by lowering 'bad' cholesterol and enhancing beneficial gut bacteria.

The findings, published in Current Developments in Nutrition, highlight almonds as a heart-healthy, weight-supporting food, dispelling myths about weight gain linked to almond consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)