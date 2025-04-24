Left Menu

Early Pregnancy Anaemia Linked to Childhood Heart Risks

A study from the UK reveals that maternal anaemia in early pregnancy may increase the risk of congenital heart defects in children by 47%. Conducted between 1998 and 2020, the research analyzed health records of women, highlighting the significance of iron supplementation to potentially reduce these risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking UK study has found a significant link between early pregnancy anaemia and a higher likelihood—47% more—of congenital heart defects in newborns. The research underscores the potential benefits of iron supplementation in reducing these risk factors among pregnant women.

Conducted from 1998 to 2020, the study is the first in the UK to demonstrate this correlation within a sizable population. The findings suggest that early maternal anaemia could pose a serious risk to fetal heart development.

The authors recommend widespread iron supplementation for prospective and expectant mothers as a preventive measure, citing iron deficiency as a root cause of many anaemia cases. This study builds on previous animal research while marking new territory in human health data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

