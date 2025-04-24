Early Pregnancy Anaemia Linked to Childhood Heart Risks

A groundbreaking UK study has found a significant link between early pregnancy anaemia and a higher likelihood—47% more—of congenital heart defects in newborns. The research underscores the potential benefits of iron supplementation in reducing these risk factors among pregnant women.

Conducted from 1998 to 2020, the study is the first in the UK to demonstrate this correlation within a sizable population. The findings suggest that early maternal anaemia could pose a serious risk to fetal heart development.

The authors recommend widespread iron supplementation for prospective and expectant mothers as a preventive measure, citing iron deficiency as a root cause of many anaemia cases. This study builds on previous animal research while marking new territory in human health data.

