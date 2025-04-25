Innovative Step: FRK Plant Enhances Nutritional Security in India

In a significant boost to nutrition security, Krishna M Ella, Chairperson of Bharat Biotech International, has inaugurated a Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) pilot plant.

Located at CSIR–NIIST, this state-of-the-art plant aims to meet the nutritional needs of vulnerable groups, including children and pregnant women. Utilising in-house technology, it enables the continuous production of rice kernels enriched with vital micronutrients like vitamins and minerals.

Details of the FRK manufacturing process reveal that it involves mixing micronutrients with rice flour to create indistinguishable rice-shaped kernels. Equipped with advanced systems, the plant can produce 30 to 50 kilograms of FRK per hour, ready for large-scale distribution.

The pilot plant is not just a production unit; it's also an innovation hub for start-ups and public health professionals, committed to socially impactful technologies. It offers research, development, and training opportunities to promote rice fortification and entrepreneurial ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)