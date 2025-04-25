Left Menu

Exercise Unveils New Potential in Alzheimer's Prevention

A study by the University of California San Diego and Wake Forest University finds even low-intensity exercise may delay cognitive decline in older adults at risk for Alzheimer's. The EXERT trial included 300 participants, emphasizing exercise's potential as a community-based intervention to combat memory deterioration.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the University of California San Diego and Wake Forest University reveal that exercise, even at low intensity, might be pivotal in delaying Alzheimer's disease. The findings, featured in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, provide fresh insights into combating memory loss.

The study, known as the EXERT trial, is a comprehensive, multi-site clinical investigation into the effects of low and moderate-high intensity exercises on sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment—a significant risk factor for Alzheimer's. Participants were compared to a control group receiving standard care.

Lead researcher Aladdin Shadyab emphasized the critical need for interventions as participants exhibit high progression rates to Alzheimer's. The trial's collaboration with the YMCA and its trainers marked a notable attempt to bring practical solutions to the community level, extending the benefits of regular exercise to those in need.

