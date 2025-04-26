Left Menu

Punjab's New Strategy Targets an 80% Drop in Dengue Cases

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aiming to reduce dengue cases by 80% in the state. Measures include dedicated dengue beds, free testing at government hospitals, and a public awareness campaign. Stringent control measures extend to schools and involve wide public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to combat dengue, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh announced an ambitious strategy to cut dengue cases by 80% this year. Speaking at a State Task Force meeting on vector-borne diseases, Singh emphasized the role of public awareness, stricter enforcement, and healthcare readiness in achieving this goal.

The plan includes dedicated dengue beds in district and sub-divisional hospitals, free testing and treatment at government facilities, and the launch of the 'Har Shukravar Dengue Te Var' campaign starting May 1. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's initiative aims to educate the public and involve them actively in preventing mosquito breeding.

Schools will be mobilized to organize special camps, and the health department has trained thousands of nursing and paramedical staff as mosquito larvae checker teams. Efforts include setting a cap on private hospital testing fees and intensifying efforts to educate the public on symptoms and prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

