India's Battle Against Cancer: A National Priority

Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized that cancer treatment is now a top priority for policy makers, following the allocation of Rs 3000 crore for cancer initiatives. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Truebeam facility, a state-of-the-art linear accelerator used in radiation oncology.

During his address, Nadda highlighted the increased efforts in screening and early detection, notably at the 1,75,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs where screenings for oral, breast, and cervical cancer have become standard, with screening starting at the age of 30. "Cancer treatment is a priority area for policy makers," he asserted, emphasizing the government's commitment to combat the disease.

Nadda further noted that over 26 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, detecting 1.63 lakh cases. Meanwhile, screenings for breast cancer resulted in 57,179 detections out of 14.6 crore people screened, and cervical cancer screening identified 96,973 cases among over 9 crore people. Nadda stressed the importance of proactive strategies to make timely interventions and improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)