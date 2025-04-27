Left Menu

India's Battle Against Cancer: A National Priority

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has declared cancer treatment as a top priority, allocating Rs 3000 crore for this purpose. Emphasizing enhanced screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancers, the government aims to detect and treat cancer cases early, impacting millions of lives across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:25 IST
India's Battle Against Cancer: A National Priority
cancer treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized that cancer treatment is now a top priority for policy makers, following the allocation of Rs 3000 crore for cancer initiatives. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Truebeam facility, a state-of-the-art linear accelerator used in radiation oncology.

During his address, Nadda highlighted the increased efforts in screening and early detection, notably at the 1,75,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs where screenings for oral, breast, and cervical cancer have become standard, with screening starting at the age of 30. "Cancer treatment is a priority area for policy makers," he asserted, emphasizing the government's commitment to combat the disease.

Nadda further noted that over 26 crore people have been screened for oral cancer, detecting 1.63 lakh cases. Meanwhile, screenings for breast cancer resulted in 57,179 detections out of 14.6 crore people screened, and cervical cancer screening identified 96,973 cases among over 9 crore people. Nadda stressed the importance of proactive strategies to make timely interventions and improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025