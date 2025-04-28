Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: IFFCO's Mission in Bihar

Residents of Bihar's Gaya district are set to receive enhanced healthcare services right at their doorsteps, thanks to an initiative by IFFCO Kisan Finance. Officially launched on April 22, the program introduces mobile units, digital health clinics, and an upskilling initiative for women, forming part of the Integrated Rural Dig-Physical Health Services.

With the support of NGO Utthaan and digital healthcare leader DocOnline, IFFCO Kisan Finance's new CSR program, 'Kisan Vistar', seeks to address accessibility and cost concerns in rural healthcare. Initially serving 15 locations in central Bihar, it offers primary healthcare services, boasting a potential 90% reduction in long-distance travel for medical care.

The initiative emphasizes preventive healthcare and the management of chronic diseases, particularly for senior citizens, women, and adolescent girls. This focus targets groups frequently underserved in rural areas, marking a significant step toward improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)