Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: IFFCO's Mission in Bihar

IFFCO Kisan Finance has launched the Integrated Rural Dig-Physical Health Services initiative in Bihar's Gaya district, offering mobile units and digital health clinics to provide better healthcare access. Partnering with NGO Utthaan and DocOnline, this program aims to improve affordability and availability, focusing on preventive care for vulnerable demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:28 IST
Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: IFFCO's Mission in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Bihar's Gaya district are set to receive enhanced healthcare services right at their doorsteps, thanks to an initiative by IFFCO Kisan Finance. Officially launched on April 22, the program introduces mobile units, digital health clinics, and an upskilling initiative for women, forming part of the Integrated Rural Dig-Physical Health Services.

With the support of NGO Utthaan and digital healthcare leader DocOnline, IFFCO Kisan Finance's new CSR program, 'Kisan Vistar', seeks to address accessibility and cost concerns in rural healthcare. Initially serving 15 locations in central Bihar, it offers primary healthcare services, boasting a potential 90% reduction in long-distance travel for medical care.

The initiative emphasizes preventive healthcare and the management of chronic diseases, particularly for senior citizens, women, and adolescent girls. This focus targets groups frequently underserved in rural areas, marking a significant step toward improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025