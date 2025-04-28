Understanding the Need for Separate Health Insurance for Parents

Securing separate health insurance for your parents is crucial in today's era of rising healthcare costs. Such policies are tailored to address age-related health conditions, ensuring financial stability and peace of mind.

Comprehensive coverage includes pre and post-hospitalization costs, critical illness benefits, and preventive health screenings. Separate policies mean higher coverage and the potential to maximize the No Claim Bonus, a significant saving for families.

Tax deductions under Section 80D can provide financial relief when buying separate insurance for senior parents. Wellness benefits, ranging from diet advice to comprehensive health guidance, elevate their overall quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)