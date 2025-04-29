GOARN Celebrates 25 Years: Strengthening Global Health Emergency Responses

Today, the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), an initiative coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), proudly celebrates 25 years of serving at the frontline of global health emergencies. Established in April 2000, GOARN has transformed the global approach to health crises, becoming a symbol of collaboration, technical excellence, and rapid, coordinated response.

GOARN was conceived out of necessity during an international meeting in Geneva, 26–28 April 2000, where 121 representatives from 67 partner institutions discussed the pressing need for coordinated action against emerging diseases. While individual organizations were sending teams during crises, their efforts lacked synergy, often hindering overall effectiveness. Recognizing that no single institution could cover all aspects of a health emergency response, GOARN was born as a global collaborative mechanism.

In its first major operation, GOARN played a pivotal role during the Ebola outbreak in Gulu, Uganda in October 2000, setting a benchmark for its future interventions.

A Vital Cog in the Global Health Architecture

“GOARN is a vital part of the global health architecture,” emphasized Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Through this network, countries receive the expert support they need to respond to health emergencies, enhancing both their immediate and long-term capacities. This results in faster, more effective responses — and more lives saved.”

Today, GOARN encompasses over 310 partner institutions – including national public health agencies, academic institutions, NGOs, and UN agencies – providing an unparalleled pool of expertise across disciplines.

Milestones and Impact

Over the past 25 years, GOARN has:

Responded to more than 175 public health emergencies across 114 countries .

Deployed over 3,645 international responders who integrate into national responses, working with thousands of national experts.

Addressed a wide range of threats, including SARS , Ebola , Marburg virus , COVID-19 , mpox , cholera , and humanitarian crises arising from natural disasters and conflict.

Delivered hands-on training to hundreds of national teams, strengthening long-term emergency preparedness.

The network’s strategic focus has evolved. Instead of deploying large international teams, GOARN now identifies and fills critical expertise gaps, empowering local authorities to lead their own responses with precision support.

Voices of Leadership and Legacy

Reflecting on GOARN’s legacy, Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO Executive Director of Health Emergencies, shared his personal connection:

"As one of the first responders during the Uganda Ebola outbreak 25 years ago, I witnessed the transformation of global response capabilities. Returning to Uganda recently, it was inspiring to see how national systems, with GOARN’s support, now lead robust responses."

Similarly, Ray R. Arthur, former Director of the CDC’s Global Disease Detection Operations Center and former GOARN Steering Committee Chair, noted:

"GOARN has evolved from a visionary concept into a crucial pillar of global health security. Its collaborative spirit has bolstered both emergency responses and global resilience."

Current and Former Leaders Speak

Dr. Mohannad Al-Nsour , Chair of the GOARN Steering Committee, highlighted the growing complexity of emergencies, emphasizing the network’s need to evolve continually.

Daniela Garone (Médecins Sans Frontières) and Dr. Edmund Newman (UK-PHRST) celebrated GOARN’s critical role in saving lives and preparing nations for future challenges.

Myriam Henkens of MSF emphasized GOARN’s collaborative spirit, while Gail Carson of ISARIC recalled the profound impact of being part of a network that remains a trusted partner during crises.

Former Steering Committee Chair John S. Mackenzie and former GOARN Manager Pat Drury also reminisced about the early challenges and enduring spirit that define GOARN’s ongoing success.

Looking Forward: Building a Resilient Future

Today, GOARN stands at the heart of the Global Health Emergency Corps, a new vision for a well-coordinated, regionally connected emergency workforce. Its strategy now focuses on bolstering country-level capacities to ensure self-sufficient, resilient health systems capable of managing emergencies independently.

GOARN’s call to action is clear: it urges Member States, partners, and the global community to unite in building an equitable, resilient, and responsive global health emergency framework.

As global health threats continue to evolve, from pandemics to climate-induced disasters and conflicts, GOARN remains a beacon of multilateralism, cooperation, and technical excellence.

Celebrating 25 years of saving lives and strengthening health systems, GOARN stands as a testament to the power of global collaboration. As health emergencies become more complex and interconnected, the world will continue to rely on GOARN’s leadership and expertise to ensure that outbreaks are detected swiftly, responses are coordinated effectively, and countries are empowered to meet future challenges head-on.

Happy 25th Anniversary to GOARN – a true champion in safeguarding global health!