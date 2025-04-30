Left Menu

Gland Pharma Secures USFDA Nod for Eye Pressure Medication

Gland Pharma has received USFDA approval for its generic Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, intended to treat high eye pressure related conditions. The drug is bioequivalent to Vyzulta and aims to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma or hypertension patients, granting 180 days of market exclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:58 IST
Gland Pharma Secures USFDA Nod for Eye Pressure Medication
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gland Pharma announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic medication designed to address elevated eye pressure.

The newly approved solution, Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution (0.024 per cent), matches both the bioequivalence and therapeutic equivalence of Bausch and Lomb's Vyzulta, according to the company's statement.

This product is targeted at reducing intraocular pressure in patients diagnosed with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, and Gland Pharma holds exclusive first-to-file status, granting it 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. Market data from IQVIA indicates US sales for the product reached approximately USD 171 million for the year ending February 2025.

Gland Pharma shares closed with a 1.04% decline at Rs 1,398.35 each on the BSE on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025