Delhi's Bold Initiatives for Worker Welfare

The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans annual health check-ups for workers and fixed rest hours from midday to 3 pm. Gupta highlighted various initiatives, including schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Vay Vandana Yojana, and Atal canteens, aimed at improving workers' living conditions.

Updated: 01-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:25 IST
In a strategic move to prioritize worker welfare, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced plans for annual health check-ups for workers and their families. As part of the initiative, a notification will be issued to designate midday to 3 pm as official rest hours.

During an International Labour Day program, Gupta emphasized the BJP government's dedication to improving the living standards and health of Delhi's working class. She highlighted her administration's commitment to a better life for those seeking livelihood in the city.

Gupta also mentioned ongoing schemes such as Ayushman Bharat for health insurance, Vay Vandana Yojana for the elderly, Atal canteens for affordable meals, and Palna centres for children, underscoring the comprehensive approach to worker welfare in the capital.

