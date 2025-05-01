Left Menu

Maj Gen Lisamma PV: Leading the Military Nursing Front

Maj Gen Lisamma PV has taken over as Additional Director General of the Military Nursing Service, succeeding Maj Gen Sheena PD. With a robust educational background and extensive administrative experience, Lisamma from Kerala is recognized for her commitment to evidence-based practices in military nursing.

Updated: 01-05-2025 17:15 IST
  India

Maj Gen Lisamma PV assumed the role of Additional Director General, Military Nursing Service in New Delhi, succeeding Maj Gen Sheena PD, who retired after a notable four-decade career. The transition marks a new chapter for the Military Nursing Service.

A native of Kollam, Kerala, Maj Gen Lisamma is an alumna of the School of Nursing, Military Hospital, Jalandhar. After commissioning into the Military Nursing Service in 1986, she furthered her education with degrees in arts, law, and hospital administration.

Known for her excellence in administration, Lisamma has held various prestigious roles, including Principal at the College of Nursing, Command Hospital Air Force, and Principal Matron at Army Hospital (Research & Referral). Her dedication to evidence-based practices has earned wide appreciation.

