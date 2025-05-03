Kerala Hospital Smoke Incident Sparks Political Outcry

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed media following a smoke incident at a state-operated hospital in Kozhikode, leading to calls for an inquiry. The electrical inspectorate's investigation seeks to determine the cause of the smoke.

The opposition Congress party criticized the health department and demanded accountability, particularly regarding the five patient deaths following the incident. They alleged negligence on part of the medical authorities and requested post-mortems for the deceased.

Amidst political demands for a high-level probe, Health Minister Veena George visited the site. The medical college clarified that the deaths were not due to smoke inhalation, yet the Congress insists on addressing the concerns of affected families.

