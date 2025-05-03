Left Menu

Kerala Hospital Smoke Incident Sparks Political Outcry

After a smoke incident at a Kozhikode state-run hospital, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed an electrical inspectorate investigation is underway. The Congress party demands further probes into the incident, which resulted in five patient deaths. Opposition accuses medical authorities of negligence, urging for high-level scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:43 IST
Kerala Hospital Smoke Incident Sparks Political Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed media following a smoke incident at a state-operated hospital in Kozhikode, leading to calls for an inquiry. The electrical inspectorate's investigation seeks to determine the cause of the smoke.

The opposition Congress party criticized the health department and demanded accountability, particularly regarding the five patient deaths following the incident. They alleged negligence on part of the medical authorities and requested post-mortems for the deceased.

Amidst political demands for a high-level probe, Health Minister Veena George visited the site. The medical college clarified that the deaths were not due to smoke inhalation, yet the Congress insists on addressing the concerns of affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025