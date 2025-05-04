Left Menu

Sweeping Changes in Health Sector Under Trump Era

The Trump administration proposes significant budget cuts impacting U.S. health spending, scientific research, and safety agencies. Measles cases surge in Texas as Cigna and Stryker outperform profit estimates. The U.S. FDA progresses on drug approvals while the WHO plans to globally endorse weight-loss drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:27 IST
The Trump administration unveiled plans for massive budget cuts, proposing a $163 billion reduction affecting health, education, and housing. As a result, the National Institutes of Health and CDC face significant financial hits to their programs.

In Texas, measles cases have risen to 683, with a 3% increase over three days. This is part of a nationwide increase nearing 1,000 cases, reported by the CDC, as multiple measles outbreaks continue in various jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, health companies like Cigna and Stryker reported financial success. Stryker benefited from increased demand for medical devices, while Cigna outperformed profit expectations, reflecting strong performance in pharmacy benefit management and manageable medical costs.

