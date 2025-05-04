Sweeping Changes in Health Sector Under Trump Era

The Trump administration unveiled plans for massive budget cuts, proposing a $163 billion reduction affecting health, education, and housing. As a result, the National Institutes of Health and CDC face significant financial hits to their programs.

In Texas, measles cases have risen to 683, with a 3% increase over three days. This is part of a nationwide increase nearing 1,000 cases, reported by the CDC, as multiple measles outbreaks continue in various jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, health companies like Cigna and Stryker reported financial success. Stryker benefited from increased demand for medical devices, while Cigna outperformed profit expectations, reflecting strong performance in pharmacy benefit management and manageable medical costs.

