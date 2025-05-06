Left Menu

Philippines' Right-to-Care Card: A Step Toward LGBTQ+ Equality

A proposed law in the Philippines seeks to introduce a Right to Care Act, allowing LGBTQ+ couples to make health decisions for incapacitated partners via a special power of attorney. The measure, including a 'right to care' card, faces debates amid hopes of progress toward equality against longstanding discrimination.

Updated: 06-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:31 IST
Philippines' Right-to-Care Card: A Step Toward LGBTQ+ Equality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking legislative proposal in the Philippines aims to recognize same-sex partnerships through the Right to Care Act. This draft law, filed by Representative Percival Cendana, offers LGBTQ+ couples the opportunity to legally designate partners for making vital health care decisions in case of incapacitation, countering existent stigma and discrimination.

While the proposed legislation isn't set to enact marriage equality, it is poised to validate the relationships of LGBTQ+ individuals, evidenced by the introduction of a 'right to care' card currently being piloted as a litmus test in Quezon City. Hospitals would be required to honor this card or face penalties, easing restrictions for same-sex partners to act as caregivers.

One of the first beneficiaries, a couple advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in underserved areas, highlights the initiative's potential to empower those who lack legal means. Although igniting conversations on equality, the bill remains in committee, navigating opposition as advocates remain hopeful for its passage into law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

