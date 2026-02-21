Kerala's Kasargod Achieves Gender Equality in Voter Roll
In the latest electoral roll revision by the Election Commission of India, the Kasargod Assembly constituency in Kerala recorded an equal number of male and female voters. Kasargod stands out as it balances gender representation among its 2,09,732 voters. The data reveals disparities in other regions, with certain constituencies having more male voters.
A remarkable feature has emerged in Kerala's electoral landscape following the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision. The Kasargod Assembly constituency now boasts an equal number of male and female voters, with each gender accounting for 1,04,866 of the 2,09,732 voters registered.
While Kerala generally sees a higher female voter turnout, a few constituencies, particularly in the Malappuram district, still have more male voters. These include constituencies like Kottakkal, Tirur, and others within the district, as well as Manjeshwar in Kasargod.
The revised data underscores regional variations and highlights strides towards gender balance in Kasargod, contrasting the male-dominated voter lists in other parts. Encouragingly, Kerala has more women (1,38,27,319) voting compared to men (1,31,26,048), despite the disparity in several areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
