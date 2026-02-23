Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses OCI Plea for Legal Practice Equality with NRIs

The Supreme Court rejected an OCI holder's petition seeking equal treatment as an NRI for legal practice and bar council membership. OCI status offers certain privileges but does not equal Indian citizenship, a required prerequisite for enrolment under the Advocates Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:18 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses OCI Plea for Legal Practice Equality with NRIs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), seeking parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for practicing law and obtaining bar council membership in India. The court emphasized that OCI status does not equate to Indian citizenship, a mandatory criterion under the Advocates Act.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi reviewed the plea from Chelabhai Karsanbhai Patel, who argued that Ministry of Home Affairs notifications from 2009 and 2021 placed OCIs on par with NRIs. However, the bench ruled that this parity is limited to specific areas and does not extend to the fundamental requirement of citizenship needed to practice law.

Justice Bagchi clarified the notifications' context, underscoring that the Advocates Act's Section 24 mandates Indian citizenship for enrolment in the Bar Council. He rejected arguments based on Section 7B(2) of the Citizenship Act, emphasizing that legal eligibility stems from statutory provisions rather than the absence of restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, declares upcoming assembly polls a 'war' between him and stalin

CM Stalin's real friends are 'bribery, corruption': Alleges TVK's Vijay, dec...

 India
2
Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

Revenue deficit grant: Cong minister Jagat Negi says BJP is 'anti-Himachal'

 India
3
Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German eco...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader

UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026