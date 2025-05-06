Left Menu

Kerala Commission Probes Rabies Deaths: A Medical Inquiry

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has initiated a probe into recent rabies-related deaths, tasking a medical team to evaluate causes and vaccine effectiveness. A report is due within a month, detailing future preventive measures and testing vaccine quality standards. Justice Alexander Thomas recommended involving expert agencies for thorough analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:51 IST
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation into the recent deaths attributed to rabies within the state. Commission Chairperson, Justice Alexander Thomas, has directed the creation of a medical team under the Director of Medical Education's supervision. This team is tasked with determining the causes of these tragic fatalities.

The inquiry will focus on several critical areas, including the administration of preventive vaccines, adherence to vaccination protocols, and the efficacy and proper storage of vaccines used. Additionally, the team will explore steps to avert similar incidents occurring in the future. A report is to be submitted within one month.

The investigation follows the sorrowful passing of Niya Faisal, age seven, and two other young victims. The Commission's order emerged after extensive media coverage demanded answers and action. The Health Department's Additional Chief Secretary has been instructed to report on vaccine effectiveness at government hospitals, with a deadline set to ensure prompt compliance.

