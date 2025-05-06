Boosting Gut Health: The Good Bug Raises Rs 100 Crore

Start-up company The Good Bug announced on Tuesday a successful Rs 100 crore fundraising round, led by Susquehanna Asia VC. Fireside Ventures, an existing investor, also participated in the financial backing.

The infusion of capital is intended to significantly bolster the company's research and development efforts. According to co-founder Keshav Biyani, the funds will drive groundbreaking innovations in gut health sciences, concentrating on rigorous R&D to unveil root-cause solutions for health challenges.

Previously, The Good Bug raised Rs 35 crore in an investment round led by Sharrp Ventures. The company promotes a holistic approach centered on gut microbiome science, asserting the critical role of digestive wellness as a foundation for overall health. As per Susquehanna's investment advisor, Bhavani Rana, this vision aligns with growing awareness of the gut's role in preventing health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)